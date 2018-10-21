The Bears came one yard short of tying the Patriots at the end of regulation on Sunday when receiver Kevin White hauled in a Hail Mary from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at the New England one-yard line. White elevated above the Patriots' defense to haul in Trubisky's rainbow, but couldn't fight his way into the end zone while being sandwiched by a trio of defenders.

Trubisky's completion gave him 333 yards on the day, but didn't result in a third touchdown toss. The Patriots held on to win 38-31, improving their record to 5–2 on the year.

Watch Trubisky's oh-so-close Hail Mary below:

Chicago fell to 3–3 on the year with Sunday's home loss at Soldier Field. The Bears have another home contest next week, hosting the Jets. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.