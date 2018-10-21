Bears receiver Kevin White was tackled at the Patriots one-yard-line.
The Bears came one yard short of tying the Patriots at the end of regulation on Sunday when receiver Kevin White hauled in a Hail Mary from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at the New England one-yard line. White elevated above the Patriots' defense to haul in Trubisky's rainbow, but couldn't fight his way into the end zone while being sandwiched by a trio of defenders.
Trubisky's completion gave him 333 yards on the day, but didn't result in a third touchdown toss. The Patriots held on to win 38-31, improving their record to 5–2 on the year.
Watch Trubisky's oh-so-close Hail Mary below:
SO. CLOSE. 😱#NEvsCHI pic.twitter.com/pAqXsROnYy— NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2018
Chicago fell to 3–3 on the year with Sunday's home loss at Soldier Field. The Bears have another home contest next week, hosting the Jets. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.