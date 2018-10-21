How to Watch Browns vs. Buccaneers: Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Browns vs. Buccaneers online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 21, 2018

After losing three straight games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head back home looking for a win in Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers (2–3) started the year 2-0 before losing games to Pittsburgh, Chicago and Atlanta. Tampa Bay fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith at the Buccaneers started the year with the league's 31st-ranked defense. The group is allowing a league-worst 34.6 points per game and has recorded just nine sacks in five games. 

The Browns (2–3–1) were off to one of their more positive starts in recent years before getting blown out at home against the Chargers. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield went 22 of 46 for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss, and an injury-riddled receiving core isn't helping him establish any consistency. Mayfield was sacked three times in the first quarter and five times total.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

