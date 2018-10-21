Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed his first career extra point, as the Ravens lost 24–23 to the Saints.

In the lead-up to the miss, Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco found John Brown for the Ravens touchdown with 24 seconds left in the game. Tucker could have tied the game with a make.

Before the kick, broadcaster Chris Myers said Tucker had never missed an XP attempt, then exclaimed, "Are you kidding me!" after the miss.

Joe Flacco finds John Brown for the Ravens TD.



Justin Tucker's extra point attempt is NO good.



Saints leading 24-23 with :24 left to play.

Before the big miss, Tucker was 222–for–222 on PATs in his career. He was 78–of–78 on field goals from 33 yards.

Tucker himself was shocked, while Saints fans and players celebrated the moment.

There's a first time for everything...but this was a really bad time for the Ravens



The Ravens next face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, while the Saints face the Vikings on Sunday night.