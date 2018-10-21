Watch: Ravens' Justin Tucker Misses First Career PAT to Lose to Saints

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco found John Brown for the Ravens touchdown with 24 seconds left, but then Justin Tucker missed the extra point. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 21, 2018

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed his first career extra point, as the Ravens lost 24–23 to the Saints.

In the lead-up to the miss, Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco found John Brown for the Ravens touchdown with 24 seconds left in the game. Tucker could have tied the game with a make. 

Before the kick, broadcaster Chris Myers said Tucker had never missed an XP attempt, then exclaimed, "Are you kidding me!" after the miss. 

Before the big miss, Tucker was 222–for–222 on PATs in his career. He was 78–of–78 on field goals from 33 yards.

Tucker himself was shocked, while Saints fans and players celebrated the moment.

The Ravens next face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, while the Saints face the Vikings on Sunday night.

