The Carolina Panthers travel to Philadelphia on Sunday for a matchup against the defending champion Eagles at 1 p.m. ET.

Both teams head into Sunday's game looking for some consistency. After winning two straight with victories over the Bengals in Week 3 and Giants in Week 4, the Panthers (3–2) fell 23–17 to Washington on the road last week. Carolina's rushing offense recorded just 81 yards in the loss despite being ranked fourth in the league. Cam Newton went 27 of 40 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the performance.

Philadelphia (3–3) is coming off of their best performance of the year with a 34-13 blowout road win over the New York Giants. Carson Wentz completed 26 of 36 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns in the win. In four games, Wentz has recorded 1,192 total yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. On the other side of the ball, a strong defensive front has held opposing running backs to an average of 79.8 yards per game, the second least in the league.

The Panthers and Eagles have alternated wins in their last four matchups. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 7-4.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.