Tom Brady and the Patriots travel to Chicagoto take on the Bears on Saturday afternoon.

Last week, the Bears lost to the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Miami managed to shut down Chicago's star linebacker Khalil Mack by racking up 541 total yards of offense and 31 points against a Bears defense that struggled in the second half. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 22-of-31 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and one interception but an overtime field goal by the Dolphins sent the Bears to 3-2 on the season.

The Patriots (4-2) will play at Soldier Field for the first time since 2010 after defeating a then-undefeated Kansas City by just three points as well. Brady completed 24-of-35 attempts for 340 yards and one touchdown to recently-returned receiver Julian Edelmen while also running one into the endzone himself. Sony Michel hauled two more touchdowns in on the ground to give New England their fourth win of 2018.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV (local restrictions apply). fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.