The struggling New York Giants travel to the Atlanta to take on the Falcons to close out Week 7 of the NFL slate.

The Giants have lost three games in a row and sit in the cellar of the NFC East. Giants quarterback Eli Manning has thrown six touchdowns and four interceptions, but has been sacked 20 times.

Atlanta broke their own three-game skid last week in beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34–29. The Falcons are led by receiver Juilo Jones who has 44 catches for 708 yards, which is second in the NFL, but he has yet to reach the end zone.

Monday's matchup will be the 25th all-time meeting between the teams, with each squad winning 12 games.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be streamed on WatchESPN.