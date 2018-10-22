Report: Patriots Rookie RB Sony Michel Avoids Serious Knee Injury

While there reportedly isn't a clear timetable and Sony Michel could miss time, it may not be much.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 22, 2018

Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided a serious knee injury after being after he had to be helped off the field in Sunday's 38–31 win over the Bears, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

According to Rapoport, an MRI did not reveal significant damage. While there is no clear timetable and Michel could miss time, it may not be much. 

After going down on the field in the second quarter, Michel was helped off the field and eventually carted to the locker room. He was taken to the ground by multiple Chicago defenders and fumbled. The Bears converted the turnover to a touchdown. 

The rookie is enjoying quite the breakout season by rushing for 95 carries for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Michel was a 2018 NFL draft first-round pick out of Georgia. 

The Patriots next face the Bills on Monday night.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)