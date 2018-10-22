Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided a serious knee injury after being after he had to be helped off the field in Sunday's 38–31 win over the Bears, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, an MRI did not reveal significant damage. While there is no clear timetable and Michel could miss time, it may not be much.

After going down on the field in the second quarter, Michel was helped off the field and eventually carted to the locker room. He was taken to the ground by multiple Chicago defenders and fumbled. The Bears converted the turnover to a touchdown.

The rookie is enjoying quite the breakout season by rushing for 95 carries for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Michel was a 2018 NFL draft first-round pick out of Georgia.

The Patriots next face the Bills on Monday night.