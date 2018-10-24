Expect a flurry of activity in the next week from NFL teams as the trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

This week started off with a deal, with the Oakland Raiders shipping two-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick.

Another NFC East team, the New York Giants also made a move as they sent cornerback Eli Apple, a former first-round pick, to the New Orleans Saints for late round draft picks.

Here are all the rumors around the NFL:

• The Giants trade defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Despite rumors that All–Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson wants out of Arizona, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks stated, "We're not trading Patrick. That's out of the question." (AZCardinals.com)

• Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley have multiple teams interested in them. The Eagles, Patriots and Steelers are among the team possibly looking for defensive back help. (Jason La Canfora, CBSSports.com)

• Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will re-join the team on Wednesday. Griffen has been out since Week 3 as he dealt with mental health issues. (Team announcement)

• The Giants say that will continue to use Eli Manning as their starting quarterback despite his struggles and the team's 1–6 record.

• The Indianapolis Colts won't be signing a kicker for now, as the team is still hoping that Adam Vinatieri is able to play vs. Raiders as he deals with a groin issue. (Mike Garofolo, NFL.com)