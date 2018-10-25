As the NFL trade deadline gets closer to its conclusion Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, teams are seeing what deals they can get to improve their team or stock draft picks for next year.

The teams that have made the most noise are the ones who are already out of contention with a half a season to go.

This week began with the Oakland Raiders shipping two-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick.

The New York Giants seemingly have started their fire sale, trading former first-round pick cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints for late round draft picks and then on Wednesday sending defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Lions.

Here are all the rumors around the NFL:

• Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday he doesn't see the team trading any more players, especially quarterback Derek Carr (Herbie Teope, NFL.com)

• Days removed from rumors stating that All–Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson wants out of Arizona, Peterson released a statement saying he was frustrated and is committmd to the team long-term

• The Philadelphia Eagles are “exploring multiple options” at cornerback ahead of the trade deadline (Jason La Canfora, CBSSports.com).

• Giants quarterback Eli Manning is unlikely to be traded, because of his no–trade clause. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)