For the second straight week, there are only 10 games on the main slate. Four of those games have over/unders of at least 50, with two other games sitting at 49.5. There are also six teams projected by Vegas for at least 26 points. Based on betting projections, this is expected to be the highest scoring week of the season so far, which means plenty of firepower to pick from in DFS.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

FanDuel

Tyreek Hill ($7,800) vs. Broncos

One of the best ways to spot value in DFS—especially for those that play multiple sites—is to find price discrepancies across sites. This week, Hill is the most expensive receiver on DraftKings but he’s priced as the WR6 on FanDuel. Only three players have accounted for more total air yards than Hill this season, and he leads the league in receiving touchdowns. That touchdown equity makes Hill a great FanDuel play in all formats, but it’s the fact that he’s seen at least 10 targets in three of his last four games that makes him cash viable.

Raheem Mostert ($5,600) at Cardinals

There aren’t many plays that unlock a ton of salary this week but if Matt Breida sits—as of this writing, he’s yet to practice this week—Mostert will be that play. The 49ers running back has accounted for 40% of backfield touches over the past two weeks, and with Breida out that number will likely shoot past 50%. San Francisco is a small favorite and faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed the most total yards and touchdowns to opposing back, ranking last in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to the position.

DraftKings

Kareem Hunt ($7,100) vs. Broncos

Hunt has touched the ball at least 20 times in three of his last four games and ranks fourth in the league in total touches over that time span. What’s especially encouraging for his DraftKings’ value that he has been targeted six times in both of the last two games. Kansas City is a 10-point favorite, so game script should be on Hunt’s side, and he has a dynamic matchup. Denver ranks 24th in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to opposing backs, and has allowed two backs to surpass 200 yards in the last three weeks. When these two teams met in Week 4, Hunt had his only 100-yard rushing game of the season, and another DraftKings bonus could very well be in store this week.

Andrew Luck ($6,300) at Raiders

Luck is priced as the QB3 this week, but his relative price is actually quite affordable—the $700 difference between Luck and Patrick Mahomes is the same difference between Luck and this week’s QB12. No team throws at a higher rate in one-score games than the Colts, and they face a Raiders defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per pass attempt. With an over/under of 49.5 and a spread of just three, look for a shootout in Oakland.