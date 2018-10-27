A pair of 2017 playoff teams will square off across the pond on Sunday morning as the Eagles face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. Kickoff is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Eagles have struggled thus far in their defense of Super Bowl LII and sit at 3–4 for second in the NFC East. The Eagles ceded a 17-0 fourth quarter lead against Cam Newton and the Panthers last week, allowing three touchdowns in the last 11 minutes to lose 21-17 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Jacksonville (3–4) has struggled of late by losing three-straight contests by an average margin of 20.7 points per game. Starting quarterback Blake Bortles was benched in the second half against the Texans last week and headed to the sidelines after 61 yards passing and a pair of fumbles. The former No. 3 overall pick has registered eight turnovers in his last three games, finding the endzone three times.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream:Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.