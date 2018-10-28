Watch: Adrian Peterson Shares Words of Encouragement With Saquon Barkley Postgame

Adrian Peterson tells Saquon Barkley the sky's the limit after the Redskins defeat the Giants 20–13.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 28, 2018

Adrian Peterson had some high praise for Saquon Barkley after Sunday's game between the Giants and Redskins.

The Redskins defeated the Giants 20–13, but that didn't keep Peterson from sharing his admiration toward Barkley's season-long performance. The pair of running backs met for the first time after the game, and Peterson took the time to share some sincere words of encouragement with the rookie. 

Barkley only had 38 yards on 13 carries in Sunday's loss, but has compiled 481 yards and six touchdowns on the ground this year. Barkley also has 424 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

Peterson, meanwhile, had himself a day, finishing the game with 149 yards and a vintage 64-yard touchdown run. Peterson also had a receiving touchdown on the day.

The Redskins improved to 5–2 with the win, while the Giants dropped to 1–7.

