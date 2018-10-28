How to Watch Colts vs. Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Colts vs. Raiders online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 28, 2018

The Indianapolis Colts look to earn their second-straight win on Sunday when the team goes on the road to face the Oakland Raiders.

The Colts (2–5) ended a four-game skid with a 37–5 commanding victory over the Buffalo Bills last week. Andrew Luck was efficient through the air by completing 17-of-23 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Marlon Mack also had himself a day in his return to the lineup and rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The Raiders (1–6) didn't take the field last week but underwent a series of changes since their 27–3 loss to Seattle. Marshawn Lynch was placed in injured reserve with a groin injury, while wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Cowboys. Derek Carr is also under the microscope after reports detailed a "fractured relationship" between the quarterback and his teammates.

How to watch Sunday's game 

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

 

