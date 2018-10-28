The Indianapolis Colts look to earn their second-straight win on Sunday when the team goes on the road to face the Oakland Raiders.

The Colts (2–5) ended a four-game skid with a 37–5 commanding victory over the Buffalo Bills last week. Andrew Luck was efficient through the air by completing 17-of-23 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Marlon Mack also had himself a day in his return to the lineup and rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The Raiders (1–6) didn't take the field last week but underwent a series of changes since their 27–3 loss to Seattle. Marshawn Lynch was placed in injured reserve with a groin injury, while wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Cowboys. Derek Carr is also under the microscope after reports detailed a "fractured relationship" between the quarterback and his teammates.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.