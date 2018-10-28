Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson "recently requested a trade" per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, looking to join a new team before Tuesday's trade deadline. Tampa Bay reportedly "refused to grant" Jackson's request.

Jackson got off to a blistering start with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback to start the season, hauling in nine receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the first two weeks. But Jackson's production has slowed of late, recording just one game with over 100 receiving yards.

The Cal product has not "always clicked" with Bucs' starter Jameis Winston on the field per Rapoport. The pair reportedly have a strong relationship off the field.

Jackson is set to make $11 million in 2018. He has an unguaranteed, $10 million deal for 2019.

An 11-year veteran, Jackson has led the league in yards per reception three times, including in 2018. He has 571 career catches for 10,013 yards, adding 52 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are 3–3 on the season. They will look to get over .500 against the Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.