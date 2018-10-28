Report: DeSean Jackson Requests Trade From Buccaneers

Jackson hasn't registered a receiving touchdown since Week 2. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 28, 2018

Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson "recently requested a trade" per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, looking to join a new team before Tuesday's trade deadline. Tampa Bay reportedly "refused to grant" Jackson's request.

Jackson got off to a blistering start with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback to start the season, hauling in nine receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the first two weeks. But Jackson's production has slowed of late, recording just one game with over 100 receiving yards.

The Cal product has not "always clicked" with Bucs' starter Jameis Winston on the field per Rapoport. The pair reportedly have a strong relationship off the field. 

Jackson is set to make $11 million in 2018. He has an unguaranteed, $10 million deal for 2019. 

An 11-year veteran, Jackson has led the league in yards per reception three times, including in 2018. He has 571 career catches for 10,013 yards, adding 52 touchdowns. 

The Buccaneers are 3–3 on the season. They will look to get over .500 against the Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)