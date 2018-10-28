The Bills are "unlikely" to trade running back LeSean McCoy prior to Tuesday's trade deadline per ESPN's Adam Schefter, keeping the six-time Pro Bowler "unless a team proposes an offer they can't refuse."

Buffalo has been in contact with three teams regarding McCoy per Schefter, but no team has made a sufficient offer. McCoy has been with the Bills since 2015, rushing for over 1,100 yards in both 2016 and 2017. He's gained 244 yards rushing on 63 carries this season, but has not reached the end zone.

The Pittsburgh product led the league in rushing with the Eagles in 2013. McCoy has tallied 66 rushing touchdowns since entering the league in 2009, the third most over the last decade. Only Marshawn Lynch and Adrian Peterson have more rushing TD's in that span.

McCoy suffered a concussion last week in a 37-5 loss to the Colts. He is expected to play this week, though, as the Bills host the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from New Era Field in Buffalo is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.