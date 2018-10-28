Report: Bills 'Unlikely' to Trade LeSean McCoy Prior to Trade Deadline

McCoy has rushed for a career-low 3.9 yards per carry in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 28, 2018

The Bills are "unlikely" to trade running back LeSean McCoy prior to Tuesday's trade deadline per ESPN's Adam Schefter, keeping the six-time Pro Bowler "unless a team proposes an offer they can't refuse."

Buffalo has been in contact with three teams regarding McCoy per Schefter, but no team has made a sufficient offer. McCoy has been with the Bills since 2015, rushing for over 1,100 yards in both 2016 and 2017. He's gained 244 yards rushing on 63 carries this season, but has not reached the end zone.

The Pittsburgh product led the league in rushing with the Eagles in 2013. McCoy has tallied 66 rushing touchdowns since entering the league in 2009, the third most over the last decade. Only Marshawn Lynch and Adrian Peterson have more rushing TD's in that span. 

McCoy suffered a concussion last week in a 37-5 loss to the Colts. He is expected to play this week, though, as the Bills host the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from New Era Field in Buffalo is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)