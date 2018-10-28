Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a highlight-reel reception for his first catch of the afternoon against the Redskins on Sunday, hauling in a 44-yard pass from Eli Manning down the left sideline at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The catch was a welcome sight for the Giants, who have struggled to stretch the field vertically under first-year head coach Pat Shurmur. New York couldn't convert Beckham's catch into points, however, as Manning was sacked on second down and a short pass to Saquon Barkley one play later kept the Giants out of field goal range.

Watch Beckham's impressive grab below:

New York's offense has still yet to score despite Beckham's grab, trailing Washington 7-0 late in the second quarter.

