The Baltimore Ravens will face a big test on the road against the Panthers when the two teams go head-to-head in Week 8 action.

The Ravens (4–3) head into Sunday's matchup coming off of a tough 24–23 loss to the Saints. Baltimore held a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before two touchdown drives and a field goal put New Orleans up by one. Justin Tucker, the league's most accurate kicker, missed an extra-point attempt with 24 seconds to play to seal the Ravens' fate.

Baltimore's defense still tops the league in fewest years (280.6) and fewest points (14.4) allowed, and Cam Newton and the Panthers' offense will have to face that challenge at home. Carolina put on a dismal first-half performance last week against the Eagles before earasing a 17-point deficit and pulling off a 21–17 win. Newton went 16-of-22 for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.