Teams have less than two days to start wheeling and dealing before the trade deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

We have already seen a flurry of activity, starting last week when the Oakland Raiders sent Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick.

The struggling one-win Raiders weren't the only team conducting their own fire sale as the New York Giants seemed to have waived the white flag by trading former first-round pick cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints for late round draft picks.

Just days later, New York sent defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions.

Here are all the rumors around the NFL:

• The Giants defensive purge could continue as they have received trade offers for safety Landon Collins. (Ralph Vacchiano, SportsNet New York)

• Linebacker Jamie Collins of the Cleveland Browns has been discussed in trade talks with the New England Patriots. Patriots traded Collins to the Browns just two years ago. (Jeff Howe, The Athletic)

• San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says that wide receiver Pierre Garcon has gotten interest from multiple teams concerning a trade. The 32-year-old Garcon has 21 catches for 230 yards and no touchdowns this season.

• DeSean Jackson has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to trade running back LeSean McCoy before the Tuesday deadline. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)