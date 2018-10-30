Packers running back Ty Montgomery has been dealt to the Ravens ahead of the NFL trade deadline, reports ESPN's Josina Anderson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens are trading a seventh-round 2020 draft pick to the Packers in the deal. According to Schefter, the "Packers clearly wanted to move on, and so did Montgomery."

The move comes after Montgomery fumbled the ball on a kickoff return with less than two minutes left in Sunday's game against the Rams. While the Rams were ahead 29–27 at the time, Montgomery was reportedly instructed by coaches to take a knee. He lost the ball and the Packers lost the game.

According to a report, the 25-year-old's decision to run could have been related to Montgomery being taken out a previous series. Montgomery threw a fit on the sidelines after he was removed from the previous set of downs.

Montgomery has 105 yards and one touchdown this season.