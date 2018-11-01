Sunday Night Football will feature the league's top two quarterbacks of the decade this week when Tom Brady and the Patriots host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The high-profile matchup has stirred debate over which quarterback has a greater claim to the greatest-of-all-time mantle, with both quarterbacks weighing in prior to the matchup.

Brady was effusive in his praise of Rodgers when speaking with WEEI in Boston on Tuesday, saying Rodgers possesses, "every skill you need to be a great quarterback." When asked to identify the better quarterback, Brady passed on declaring a winner, saying the decision is a "hypothetical question that is truly impossible to answer."

Rodgers, meanwhile, deferred to ring count in his ruling. "[Brady's] got five championships, so that ends most discussions, I think," Rodgers said Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Brady holds the edge in Super Bowl titles with five rings to Rodgers's one. He has played in 105 more games than Rodgers, sporting a career record of 202–57 across 18 seasons as the Patriots' signal caller. Rodgers holds an edge in career completion percentage and yards per attempt.

The two quarterbacks have faced off once before, a 26-21 Packers win at Lambeau Field in 2014.

Brady's Patriots currently lead the AFC East at 6–2, while Rodgers and the Packers sit third in the NFC North at 3–3–1. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. on Sunday.