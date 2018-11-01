Philadelphia hospitals are preparing for the newest Eagles fans to enter the world.

Yes, it's time for the birth of Super Bowl babies. This Sunday will mark exactly nine months since the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history on Feb. 4 against the Patriots.

According to CBS Philly, Lankenau Hosptial was told to prepare for an increase in births as the nine-month mark approaches. The hospital created a photo wall with green streamers and a banner that says "Welcome Super Bowl Babies" for new families to take pictures in front of.

"People like celebrating during happy times, so this is one way to celebrate," Dr. Eva Martin from Main Line Health told CBS Philly.

Dr. Martin also said that one of her patients delivered a baby boy two weeks ago and named him "Carson," presumably after Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Mario and Anna Castelli told ABC 6 that the inspiration for the name of their newborn girl "Layla Grace Foles" came from quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles' championship. Pennsylvania Hospital also reported to ABC 6 that they had "several" babies delivered recently named "Carson" and one girl named "Kelce" like center Jason Kelce.