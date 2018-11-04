Ben Roethlisberger Wears Cleats Honoring Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

Roethlisberger attended a funeral for two of the shooting victims on Wednesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 04, 2018

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will wear a special pair of cleats on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, honoring victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27. 

Roethlisberger's cleats feature a Star of David atop the Steelers' traditional logo, adding the phrase "stronger than hate" near the toe. 

Check out Roethlisberger's cleats below.

Numerous Steelers players and coaches attended the funeral for two of the shooting victims, Cecil and David Rosenthal. The pair were brothers of Michele Rosenthal, who previously served as the Pittsburgh's community relations manager. 

The Steelers held a moment of silence to honor the 11 victims before their contest vs. Cleveland on Oct. 28. Roethlisberger's cleats are following the lead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who wore "stronger than hate" patches on Tuesday night against the Islanders.

Pittsburgh will travel on the road this week, facing the Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

