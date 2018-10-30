Penguins to Wear 'Stronger Than Hate' Patches in Support of Synagogue Shooting Victims

Screenshot @Penguins

"Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else," the Penguins tweeted.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 30, 2018

The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear "Stronger Than Hate" patches on their uniforms Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. The patches are in support of the victims and their families of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

On Saturday, 11 people were killed when a gunman open fired at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill. It was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history.

Each player will sign his jersey after the game, and the jerseys will be available for auction at treeoflife.givesmart.com. All proceeds from the jersey auction and the team's other fundraising efforts will go to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, as well as a fund established by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Safety to benefit police officers wounded during the attack.

The team will be collecting donations at entrance gates at Tuesday's game. The Penguins Foundation plans to donate $50,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and to the officers' fund.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

