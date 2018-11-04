Find out how to watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 4.
The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte.
Tampa Bay fell to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend in a tough 37-34 loss. The Bucs (3-4) started QB Jameis Winston under center but subbed backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in after Winston threw four interceptions. Winston finished the game 18-of-35 for 276 yards and one touchdown to all the interceptions, while Fitzpatrick went 11-of-15 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Fitzpatrick will get the nod as the team's starter this week against Carolina.
The Panthers (5-2) defeated the Ravens in Week 8, 36-21. Cam Newton completed 21-of-29 attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Newton added another 52 yards and one touchdown on the ground, while RB Christian McCaffrey hauled a fourth into the endzone.
Here's how to watch Sunday's game:
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.