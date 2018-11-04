The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte.

Tampa Bay fell to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend in a tough 37-34 loss. The Bucs (3-4) started QB Jameis Winston under center but subbed backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in after Winston threw four interceptions. Winston finished the game 18-of-35 for 276 yards and one touchdown to all the interceptions, while Fitzpatrick went 11-of-15 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Fitzpatrick will get the nod as the team's starter this week against Carolina.

The Panthers (5-2) defeated the Ravens in Week 8, 36-21. Cam Newton completed 21-of-29 attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Newton added another 52 yards and one touchdown on the ground, while RB Christian McCaffrey hauled a fourth into the endzone.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.