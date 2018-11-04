The Browns will host the Chiefs on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Browns are coming off a 33–18 loss to the Steelers. But the bigger news of the week is the coaching change made in Cleveland after the team fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will take over as the interim head coach.

It will be a battle of young quarterbacks between Browns rookie Baker Mayfield and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Last week, Mayfield completed 22–of–36 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

Meanwhile, Mahomes led the Chiefs (7–1) to a 30–23 win over the Broncos. The quarterback went 23–for–34 with 303 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.