How to Watch Chiefs vs. Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Chiefs vs. Browns on Sunday, Nov. 4.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2018

The Browns will host the Chiefs on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Browns are coming off a 33–18 loss to the Steelers. But the bigger news of the week is the coaching change made in Cleveland after the team fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will take over as the interim head coach.

It will be a battle of young quarterbacks between Browns rookie Baker Mayfield and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Last week, Mayfield completed 22–of–36 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

Meanwhile, Mahomes led the Chiefs (7–1) to a 30–23 win over the Broncos. The quarterback went 23–for–34 with 303 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. 

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)