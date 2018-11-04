Washington will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The Falcons (3-4) defeated Eli Manning and the Giants 23–20 in Week 7 before a bye week took them out of play for Week 8. Quarterback Matt Ryan went 31-of-39 for 379 yards and one touchdown to Marvin Hall.

Atlanta returns this weekend to take on the Redskins (5-2) at FedEx Field. Quarterback Alex Smith went 20-of-32 for 178 yards, while veteran running back Adrian Peterson hauled two touchdowns into the end zone for Washington to secure the win.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.