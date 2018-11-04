How to Watch Falcons vs. Redskins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Falcons vs. Redskins on Sunday, Nov. 4.

By Emily Caron
November 04, 2018

Washington will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 4. 

The Falcons (3-4) defeated Eli Manning and the Giants 23–20 in Week 7 before a bye week took them out of play for Week 8. Quarterback Matt Ryan went 31-of-39 for 379 yards and one touchdown to Marvin Hall.

Atlanta returns this weekend to take on the Redskins (5-2) at FedEx Field. Quarterback Alex Smith went 20-of-32 for 178 yards, while veteran running back Adrian Peterson hauled two touchdowns into the end zone for Washington to secure the win.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

