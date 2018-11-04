The New York Jets will visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The Jets (3-5) suffered their second straight loss last weekend at the hands of the Chicago Bears. Rookie QB Sam Darnold completed 14-of-29 attempts for 159 yards and one touchdown in the team's 24-10 loss.

The Dolphins also enter Sunday's showdown after two consecutive losses. Miami fell to the Houston Texans, 42-23, last weekend as Brock Osweiler went 21-of-37 for 241 yards and zero passing touchdowns. Kenyan Drake hauled both of the team's touchdowns into the end zone, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Deshaun Watson's offense.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV