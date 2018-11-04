How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Sunday, Nov. 4. 

By Emily Caron
November 04, 2018

The New York Jets will visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The Jets (3-5) suffered their second straight loss last weekend at the hands of the Chicago Bears. Rookie QB Sam Darnold completed 14-of-29 attempts for 159 yards and one touchdown in the team's 24-10 loss.

The Dolphins also enter Sunday's showdown after two consecutive losses. Miami fell to the Houston Texans, 42-23, last weekend as Brock Osweiler went 21-of-37 for 241 yards and zero passing touchdowns. Kenyan Drake hauled both of the team's touchdowns into the end zone, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Deshaun Watson's offense.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

.
