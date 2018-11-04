Watch: Rams' Second Quarter Implodes After Botched Fake Field Goal

Following the failed attempt, the Saints added 21 points to the board. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2018

A Rams failed fake field goal set up a Saints touchdown and a flurry of New Orleans points followed in the second quarter on Sunday. 

Los Angeles got the ball after Samson Ebukam forced a fumble, and Aaron Donald recovered the ball. On the play, Saints running back Mark Ingram fumbled and was injured on the play. He held his right arm below the elbow as he walked off and went to the medical tent. But Ingram returned to the sidelines not long after. 

While the Rams got the ball, they failed to convert a touchdown and appeared ready to go for the field goal. On fourth down, punter and FG holder Johnny Hekker faked and went for the first down. But he was ruled short. After a review, the ruling on the field stood, and Los Angeles turned it over on downs.

The play then set up a Saints touchdown when quarterback Drew Brees found rookie Tre'Quan Smith in the end zone after driving downfield. The Saints then led 21–14. 

A missed field goal set up another New Orleans touchdown, as the lead went up to 14 points when Brees found Benjamin Watson.

The Saints' Alex Anzalone then snatched Jared Goff's pass on the first play of the Rams' next drive. Brees led the Saints downfield, and Alvin Kamara ran it into the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half.

The Rams then scored a 56-yard field goal to give New Orleans a 35–17 lead into halftime.

