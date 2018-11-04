Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Big Ben Bounces Back, Baltimore Bummed: It looked like a potentially scary shoulder injury when Za’Darius Smith chased him down on a scramble, and Josh Dobbs came on for a play. Roethlisberger came back on though, and kept making timely plays in Baltimore, with the Steelers going 10-for-16 on third downs, 1-for-1 on fourth down and controlling the clock for 36:29. The Steelers are now in total control of the AFC North.

Josh Dobbs in Situational Relief: This summer, Roethlisberger’s harsh words for Mason Rudolph was more a defense of Dobbs, who has held off Randolph for the No. 2 job. After Roethlisberger went down with what, briefly, looked like a serious injury, Dobbs came on for a second-and-20 from Pittsburgh’s own 5 and threw a huge 22-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s a well-coached backup and a staff that trusts him. Good on Dobbs, and good on Randy Fichtner.

This Panthers Offense: Sure, playing Tampa helps, but my goodness, the previous five quarters included 57 points against the Eagles and Ravens defenses. So, if you’re scoring at home, that’s 99 points over their last nine quarters of play. My podcast co-host and psychic friend Andy Benoit will have more on the Panthers in Monday’s Extra Point column.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Had ‘Em Right Where He Wanted ‘Em: Down 28 late in the first half. That’s just how FitzMagic works. And he had pulled it to within 35-28 early in the fourth quarter! But alas, he, like the rest of the Buccaneers, couldn’t cover Christian McCaffrey.

Eric Weddle Won’t Be Fooled By a Quick-Kick: Cagey veteran moment! The Steelers went for the quick-kick on a fourth-and-6 from the Ravens’ 38, but Weddle retreats to catch Roethlisberger’s lefty kick at the 11-yard line and returns it 18 yards.

Regrets

The Browns Still Aren’t Very Good: It’s an organization that’s been rotten to the core for years. Though I feel comfortable saying they’d have lost 78-0 to Kansas City if Hue Jackson were still coaching.

Nathan Peterman Did His Best Tyrod Taylor Impression, and Yet… : Buffalo trotted out an exceptionally conservative game plan that was shades of last year with Tyrod, and Peterman didn’t put the ball in danger. But his receivers did. Down 7-0 but driving, Jason Croom got his pocket picked for a scoop-and-score TD, then Terrelle Pryor took a throw between his numbers and threw it straight into the air for an interception that led to another Bears score, a heady play by Kendall Fuller (hitting a receiver within one yard, which isn’t pass interference) caused Zay Jones to bat a ball into the air for Leonard Floyd Pick-6. Buffalo’s options at quarterback are bad, but this supporting cast is so under-manned that it really doesn’t matter.

Alex Smith Playing From Behind: This is what it looks like. Washington, much like the Buffalo Bills a year ago, are entirely dependent on game flow and jumping out to a lead early.

Xavier Rhodes Is Unhealthy: Metaphorically speaking, he was moving around like a professional football cornerback dealing with fairly serious ankle and foot injuries.

Lions Really Coulda Used Another Weapon: The decision to trade Golden Tate remains the most confusing move of the trade deadline. With the Vikings having their own struggled offensively, this was a winnable game that got away from Detroit. The Lions offense was completely disjointed in a mistake-filled game, allowing 10 sacks on the day.

Get the Wizard of Sod to South Beach!: Apparently the field conditions at Hard Rock Stadium were no good. Neither was the quarterback play, and I’m not sure those things were related.

Terrelle Pryor Tells Lies: He said they were gonna make Nathan Peterman look good. It was quite the opposite, as pass-catchers were responsible for all three of Buffalo’s first-half turnovers, two of which were interceptions credited to Peterman. That included Pryor turning a throw into his belly into an interception.

Oh, Teez Tabor: The Vikings were feasting on him with Don Beebe’s baby boy. It’s been a rough couple weeks for the second-year corner, who is wearing a neon target on his chest.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Curtis Samuel on a Triple Reverse Minus One Reverse:

Curtis Samuel double reversepic.twitter.com/9tLMbHHF35 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 4, 2018

Julio Jones Touches Down!: As in, reaches the end zone with the ball! That’s Julio’s first TD since the Trump administration. Well, very early in the Trump administration. Last January’s wild-card game in L.A.

Julio Jones finally scores a TD this season! #RiseUP pic.twitter.com/YR2SlQqD8Y — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) November 4, 2018

Christian McCaffrey’s Best Olympic Event Would Be Pole-Less Pole Vault:

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

John Harbaugh’s Job Security: Things happen inside a building that we’re not privy to, but the Ravens’ playoff draught was a result of the front office’s miscalculation on Joe Flacco. They had a chance to extend him for a reasonable price, waited until it was too late, then had to—in strictly financial terms—pay out the butt. It’s a contract that has limited Baltimore’s ability to build things up on the offensive side of the ball, and Flacco’s uneven play hasn’t helped. If anyone in that building thinks Harbaugh or this coaching staff is the problem, they’re not being honest with themselves.

It Was Too Soon for Sam Darnold: He wasn’t ready to start Week 1, he isn’t ready to start Week 9, and the Jets don’t seem to have a great plan for him. Darnold’s fourth-quarter pick-six to Jerome Baker was as bad as it gets. We’ll see whether this is detrimental to his long-term development, but it seems unwise, especially as he continues to regress.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.