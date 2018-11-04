The Dolphins and Jets will face poor field conditions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday per ESPN's Adam Schefter, battling on a grass field that is "a complete s--- show."

Miami's home turf suffered damage during the University of Miami's matchup with Duke on Saturday, a 20-12 Blue Devils win that was played in pouring rain. Schefter said the Hard Rock Stadium field "doesn't drain" and the grass is "poor quality" leading to "mounting concerns" for both AFC East teams.

Sunday won't be the first time Hard Rock Stadium has struggled to provide adequate field conditions. Miami's field was torn up for the Dolphins' matchup with the Jets in Oct. 2017, once again coming off a college football game at Hard Rock Stadium the night before.

The Dolphins sit two games back of the Patriots in the AFC East at 4–4, while the Jets are in third at 3–5. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.