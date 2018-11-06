Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he isn't making any coaching changes during the season after Dallas lost 28–14 to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

While there has been talk of head coach Jason Garrett's job security, Jones shut that talk down when specifically asked about replacing him, Jones had a simple answer, "No."

The Cowboys were coming off a bye week and now are 3–5, two games back of the Washington Redskins in the NFC East. Dallas had only 297 yards of offense and the defense allowed the Titans to convert 11 of its 14 third–down opportunities.

"I think we realize we have eight games to go, we've got a long way to go in this season," Jones said. "We want to play better than we played tonight, so I certainly think each individual and coach and front-office person is going to have to do better, including me."

Jones also said he was not anticipating replacing offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

"I very candidly didn't see this coming," Jones said. "I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you're halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there's a future ahead of you, then you've picked the wrong world to operate in. That's not the life we've chosen."

Dallas next faces two tough road games, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, followed by a trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons.