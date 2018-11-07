The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin to a one–year deal, the team announced.

Irvin played the previous three seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He was released earlier this week by the Raiders after playing nine snaps in 34–3 loss at the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday night.

The 31-year-old Irvin is now reunited with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who lead the Seattle Seahawks defense in 2013 and 2014.

Irvin spent the first four years of his career in Seattle, before signing a four-year, $37 million contract with the Raiders in 2016.

Irvin's signing with Atlanta should help out with putting pressure on the quarterback. The Falcons currently rank 27th in the NFL in sacks with only 17.

Irvin has 40 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, three interceptions in his seven-year career.

The Falcons (4–4) have won three games in a row and take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.