Buffalo Bills fans want quarterback Nathan Peterman gone so badly, they're willing to part with their own money to pay him to retire. They even set up a GoFundMe to really get the ball rolling.

The GoFundMe, aptly named 'Nathan Peterman Please Retire,' has raised $157 (of a $1 million goal) as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Nathan Peterman, we understand your passion to play football and especially in the NFL," the creator of the fundraising page, Bilal Chaudhry of Schenectady, NY, wrote. "But please for the love of God retire and leave and never come back. WE WILL GIVE YOU MONEY, JUST LEAVE!"

Peterman is in the second year of his rookie contract. He's owed $1.38 million over the next two years, a price Bills fans are apparently almost willing to pay.

The 2017 fifth-round pick has started four games in his career. He's completed 47-of-91 passes for just one touchdown to 10 interceptions in those four starts leading the Bills to a 1-3 record when Peterman is under center.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old quarterback started for Buffalo as rookie QB Josh Allen remains limited with an elbow injury and backup QB Derek Anderson is still questionable with a concussion. Peterman completed 31-of-49 passes for 189 yards in the Bills 41-9 blowout loss to the Bears. He also threw three interceptions, including a pick-six.

The Bills sit in dead last in the AFC East at 2-7 on the season so far.

Thankfully for Buffalo fans, Allen returned to practice this week on a limited basis, which could mean Nathan Peterman's time as Buffalo's starting QB might be coming to a quick end. Maybe they can even get some of that GoFundMe money back to spend on celebrating Allen's return instead.

The Bills returns to action against the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.