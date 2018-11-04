Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Le'Veon Bell's continued holdout on Sunday, speaking with ESPN's Dianna Russini before Pittsburgh's road matchup at Baltimore.

Tomlin complimented the effective play of second-year running back James Conner, who has tallied 599 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through seven games. When asked whether Pittsburgh needs Bell back in the lineup to succeed, Tomlin said, "we need volunteers, not hostages."

Bell has been absent for the Steelers' entire 2018 campaign as he holds out for a new contract. His last appearance in Pittsburgh came in January during the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars in the AFC divisional round.

Watch Tomlin's full comments below.

Tomlin and the Steelers face the Ravens on Sunday in an AFC North battle. Pittsburgh entered the matchup in first place at 4–2–1.