Report: Sam Darnold to Miss Game vs. Bills With Sprained Foot

Darnold wore a walking boot and street clothes to Wednesday's practice.

By Jenna West
November 07, 2018

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, The New York Daily News reports.

Darnold reportedly has a "significant sprain" and the team hopes he can return in Week 12 against the Patriots, according to the Daily News. The Jets have a bye in Week 11.

The 21-year-old was seen wearing a walk boot on his right foot and street clothes to Wednesday's practice.

Following New York's 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Darnold told reporters that he "felt fine" and just had "some bumps and some bruises."

Darnold threw four interceptions against the Dolphins, going 21-for-39 with 229 yards and zero touchdowns. He has 1,934 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the season.

If Darnold misses time, Josh McCown would play in his absence.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)