Darnold wore a walking boot and street clothes to Wednesday's practice.
New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, The New York Daily News reports.
Darnold reportedly has a "significant sprain" and the team hopes he can return in Week 12 against the Patriots, according to the Daily News. The Jets have a bye in Week 11.
The 21-year-old was seen wearing a walk boot on his right foot and street clothes to Wednesday's practice.
Following New York's 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Darnold told reporters that he "felt fine" and just had "some bumps and some bruises."
Darnold threw four interceptions against the Dolphins, going 21-for-39 with 229 yards and zero touchdowns. He has 1,934 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the season.
If Darnold misses time, Josh McCown would play in his absence.