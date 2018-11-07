New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, The New York Daily News reports.

Darnold reportedly has a "significant sprain" and the team hopes he can return in Week 12 against the Patriots, according to the Daily News. The Jets have a bye in Week 11.

The 21-year-old was seen wearing a walk boot on his right foot and street clothes to Wednesday's practice.

Following New York's 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Darnold told reporters that he "felt fine" and just had "some bumps and some bruises."

Darnold threw four interceptions against the Dolphins, going 21-for-39 with 229 yards and zero touchdowns. He has 1,934 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the season.

If Darnold misses time, Josh McCown would play in his absence.