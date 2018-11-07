Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins could miss his team's Week 10 contest against the Cardinals with a foot injury, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watkins is reportedly dealing with foot pain after Kansas City's 37–21 win over Cleveland on Sunday. According to Rapoport, he underwent an MRI and while the injury isn't expected to be serious, he could still miss Week 10.

In nine games this season, Watkins has recorded 39 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns. The 25-year-old has two games with 100-plus receiving yards. Watkins is the team's third-best receiver this year behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce who both have over 700 yards.

Hill, Kelce and Watkins have been reliable targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes who's on track to have a 5,000-yard season along with four other quarterbacks in the league. The 23-year-old Mahomes is 210–of–317 for 2,901 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Chiefs have a Week 12 bye after playing the Rams in Mexico City in Week 11.