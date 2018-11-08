Antonio Brown was cited for reckless driving just hours before the Steelers' Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers, WPXI-TV reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Ross Township Police stopped Brown after the Steelers wide receiver was clocked going over 100 miles per hour on McKnight Road. A township officer was in the area looking for a potential bank robbery suspect when the officer noticed Brown speeding in his black Porsche. Brown was pulled over, identified and cited for reckless driving.

“We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information," the Steelers told WPXI in a statement. "We won't have any further comment at this time."

The incident comes on the same day Brown's Steelers host the Panthers in a Thursday Night Football matchup. Brown leads the Steelers with nine touchdowns and is the team's second leading receiver with 51 receptions and 594 yards.

Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET at Heinz Field.