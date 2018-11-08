The Kansas City Chiefs are so good, they're even winning things outside the game clock.

Their coin-flip record is 9–0 on the regular season and 12–0 including the final three preseason games.

"It’s kind of running joke,” Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, according to The Kansas City Star. "I don’t think there’s any pressure. Whatever happens, happens. At the same time, everybody knows the coin toss thing is going."

Phil Deming, a University of Missouri statistics professor, did the math for the Star to show just how rare the streak is. According to Deming, there was a 0.0244% chance of the team winning 12 flips in a row.

Coach Andy Reid described the streak as "ridiculous."

So how does the Chiefs' streak stack up in the annals of coin toss history? Well, the Star found that the Bears won 14 straight in 2016–2017 and the Lions also won 14 straight games in 2004–2005. In 2013, the Panthers won eight straight flips after losing 13 straight.

Of course, now that it's been noted, the Chiefs will lose this week's toss when they face the Cardinals on Sunday. Because naturally, we jinxed it.