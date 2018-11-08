Panthers' Cam Newton to Wear Cleats Honoring Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

Carolina Panthers/Twitter

Cam Newton will join Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in wearing "stronger than hate" cleats in honor of the synagogue shooting victims.

By Emily Caron
November 08, 2018

Cam Newton will wear a pair of "stronger than hate" cleats on Thursday night when the Panthers take on the Steelers at Heinz Field to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

The special cleats also have "hatred cannot weaken a city of steel," written on the inside.

Newton will join Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in honoring the lives lost. Roethlisberger debuted his honorary cleats last Sunday when the Steelers took on the Ravens on the road. The veteran QB will wear them again Thursday.

The Steelers held a moment of silence to honor the 11 victims before their contest vs. Cleveland on Oct. 28, one day after the tragic shooting. Both quarterback's cleats feature the "stronger than hate" messaging started by the Pittsburgh Penguins, who wore honorary patches with the phrase on Oct. 30 against the Islanders.

Steelers-Panthers is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

