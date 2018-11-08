Cam Newton will wear a pair of "stronger than hate" cleats on Thursday night when the Panthers take on the Steelers at Heinz Field to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

The special cleats also have "hatred cannot weaken a city of steel," written on the inside.

Newton will join Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in honoring the lives lost. Roethlisberger debuted his honorary cleats last Sunday when the Steelers took on the Ravens on the road. The veteran QB will wear them again Thursday.

Ben Roethlisberger wearing these cleats today in response to shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue. Roethlisberger and his wife are close to Michele Rosenthal, who worked in Steelers’ community relations and assists with Ben’s foundation. Michele lost two of her brothers in shooting pic.twitter.com/W3UrHDBb6M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2018

The Steelers held a moment of silence to honor the 11 victims before their contest vs. Cleveland on Oct. 28, one day after the tragic shooting. Both quarterback's cleats feature the "stronger than hate" messaging started by the Pittsburgh Penguins, who wore honorary patches with the phrase on Oct. 30 against the Islanders.

Steelers-Panthers is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.