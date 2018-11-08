Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 10's Thursday Night Football contest on Nov. 8.

Carolina comes into Thursdays' matchup at 6-2 after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. Newton went 19-of-25 for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers 42-28 win. Another four rushing touchdowns completed Carolina's dominant performance.

The Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-16 in Week 9. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 28-of-47 attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns to second-year running back James Conner and veteran receiver Antonio Brown. Roethlisberger rushed for another TD on the ground.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.