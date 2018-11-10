Wrapping up the fantasy-relevant news from the end of the NFL practice week…

Marlon Mack was limited in practice all week because of a foot injury, but he took full reps on Friday. He is no longer on the injury report, so fantasy owners should get him in their lineups with confidence. In two games since returning from a hamstring injury, Mack has 258 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries, and four catches for 50 yards and another score.

Allen Robinson missed the Bears’ last two games with a groin injury, but he practiced all week, getting in a full session on Friday. He, too, has been removed from the injury report and is all systems go for Sunday. The Lions will be without cornerback Darius Slay, who would’ve drawn primary coverage on Robinson. Give the receiver a boost with Slay out.

Chris Carson didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a hip injury, and is considered a game-time decision, according to Pete Carroll. Complicating matters for fantasy owners is the kickoff time, with the Seahawks and Rams playing in the late afternoon window on Sunday. If you’re a Carson owner who also has Mike Davis, feel free to wait it out and play whoever starts. If you do not have Davis, though, be prepared to go in another direction.

The Seahawks did offer some good injury news on Friday, surprisingly removing Doug Baldwin from the injury report. Baldwin was limited in practice to start the week because of a groin injury, but will suit up at or near 100% against the Rams. He caught all four of his targets for 77 yards last week, and has shown signs recently of breaking out of his injury-driven season-long malaise.

George Kittle was added to the 49ers’ injury report on Friday because of a chest injury suffered against the Raiders last week. Kittle was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, but the fact that he was able to get any work in bodes well for his status this week. There is some risk here, given that the 49ers play on Monday night, but Kittle owners shouldn’t be too concerned going into the weekend.

Sammy Watkins surprisingly returned to practice on Friday after sitting out the first two practices of the week because of a foot injury. Thankfully, the Chiefs and Cardinals kick off at 1 pm ET, so fantasy owners won’t have to make a blind call here. If Watkins plays, consider him a WR3 with WR2 upside.

Rob Gronkowski was limited in practice all week because of his various injuries (back, ankle), but he did take reps Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Unlike last week, the Patriots play in the early window Sunday, so fantasy owners will know if he’s playing before they have to make a call on their lineups. What’s more, with the Patriots on the road this week, Saturday is a travel day. If he makes the trip to Tennessee with the team, that would be a great sign for his playing status.

Finally, while the Ravens aren’t playing this week, they did give the fantasy community an intriguing bit of injury news. Joe Flacco is dealing with a hip injury that could require surgery. Even if it doesn’t, it could force him to miss time when the team comes out of its bye. Lamar Jackson is a must-add in all competitive formats.