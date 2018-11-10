Michael Thomas's cell phone celebration in the Saints' Week 9 victory over the Rams proved costly on Saturday as the third-year receiver was fined $30,000, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Thomas was docked for "using the phone as a prop and having a mobile device in the bench area" per Rapoport.

Thomas torched the Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, tallying 12 catches for 211 yards and one touchdown. The Saints improved to 7–1 with the victory, tying Los Angeles for the best record in the NFC.

The $30,000 fine will burn a greater hole in Thomas' pocket than that of other star receivers. The Ohio State product is making $915,361 this season on his rookie deal, according to Spotrac.