The Jets hope to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday when the team returns to MetLife Stadium for an AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets (3–6) came up short last week in a divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins by falling 13–6 after another disastrous offensive performance doomed their chances at a victory. Led by Sam Darnold and his four turnovers, New York scored just two field goals and went 2-of-15 on third and fourth down attempts. The Jets' defense may be the team's glimmer of hope heading into Sunday's matchup. The unit sacked Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler four times last week and kept the team in the game until the very end.

Buffalo (2–7) is the only team in the division with a worse record than the Jets. The Bills are coming off of an ugly 41–9 loss to Chicago. Quarterback Nathan Peterman threw three interceptions. It was the team's fourth-straight loss and second consecutive at home.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.