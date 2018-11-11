The Atlanta Falcons travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

Atlanta had a strong outing last week against the Washington Redskins, with Matt Ryan throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Julio Jones added an additional score to end his 12-game touchdown draught and help Atlanta soar to a 38-14 victory. The 4-4 Falcons are looking to turn things around quickly in the second half of the season to try to secure a Wildcard berth.

The Browns (2-6) enter Sunday's game with four straight losses, including last week's 37-21 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns with one interception for 297 yards. Despite the loss, the team looked more put together with interim coach Gregg Williams at the helm.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.