The Colts look to start a three-week stretch at Lucas Oil Stadium with a win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indianapolis (3–5) won its last two games before the bye. Their last outing was a 42–28 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Andrew Luck went 22-of-31 for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Colts offensive line has been especially stout over the last several weeks by going nearly four games without a sack allowed and allowing running backs to rush for over 200 yards in each of the last two games. Indianapolis will look to continue that trend on Sunday against a Jacksonville team that terrorized the Colts for 14 sacks in two games last season.

The Jaguars (3–5) are also coming off of a bye but have suffered four-straight defeats heading into Sunday's divisional matchup. The team's last loss was a 24–18 defeat at the hands of the Eagles in London. The Jaguars have been without former first-round running back Leonard Fournette since Week 4, and a struggling Blake Bortles hasn't made the team's offensive production any easier. Jacksonville's defense still managed to sack Carson Wentz four times and force two turnovers, however, a performance the team hopes to improve upon on heading into Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the two team's last meeting in Indianapolis, the Jaguars sacked quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times and shut the Colts out 27–0.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

