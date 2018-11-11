Larry Fitzgerald reached another career milestone on Sunday, passing Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens to move into second place all0-time in NFL receiving yards.

Fitzgerald entered Sunday's game needing just 33 yards to pass Owens. Despite not having a catch in the first half of the Cardinals' 26–14 loss to the Chiefs, Fitzgerald notched four receptions for 37 yards in the fourth quarter alone, including a 15-yard reception that put the 15-year veteran over the mark.

He will tell you milestones aren't important, but there is no denying the impressiveness of this one!



Congrats to @LarryFitzgerald! pic.twitter.com/4pQCSsRRC2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 11, 2018

Fitzgerald now has 15,939 career receiving yards, putting him behind only Jerry Rice (22,895) on the list. Owens (15,934), Randy Moss (15,292) and Isaac Bruce (15,208) are third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Fitzgerald is 52 catches behind Tony Gonzalez for second all-time in career receptions and sits seventh all-time in touchdown catches with 112.

The Cardinals (2–7) play the Raiders (1–7) next week.