Nick Chubb blew past the Falcons for a 92-yard run on Sunday, the longest touchdown run of the season and the longest in Browns history.

The Browns were lined up at their own eight-yard line on second-and-10 when Chubb received the handoff, bursting through the ride side and taking it the length of the field. The score put Cleveland up 28–10 with 8:45 left in the third quarter.

Chubb's explosive play was the longest non-kick return play of the year and a Cleveland Browns record. The 92-yard run surpassed Browns' Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell's 90-yarder in 1959. It was also the second-longest rushing touchdown by a rookie in NFL history, behind only Bobby Gage's 97-yarder in 1949.

Chubb also had a 13-yard touchdown reception earlier in the game.