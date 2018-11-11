Raiders Hand Out Masks Because Air Quality Due to Deadly California Wildfires

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The game between the Raiders and Chargers went on as scheduled.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 11, 2018

The Raiders handed out masks to those who wanted them during Sunday's game against the Chargers as deadly wildfires raged just a few hours north of the team's Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. 

Ahead of the game, Oakland was limited to just a walkthrough Friday as a result of the blaze.

Wildfires have broken out in Northern and Southern California, where the Camp Fire in Northern California has killed at least 23 people. Two people were also found dead in a wildfire in Southern California, where flames tore through Malibu mansions and working-class Los Angeles suburbs. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed,

According to ESPN's Eric D. Williams, security guards at the stadium were required to wear masks as they worked. As of 6 p.m. ET, the air was listed as unhealthy by the Environmental Protection Agency's website.

Two other California teams have also been affected by the fires. 

​The Rams canceled practice Friday due to the Woolsey wildfire in Southern California that forced the evacuation of some of the team's players, coaches and team personnel. Approximately 45 people within the organization, including 20 players and coaches, were evacuated from their homes throughout Thursday night. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and offensive line coach Bill Johnson were among those to evacuate. The team's game against the Seahawks on Sunday went ahead as scheduled. 

The 49ers, who play the Giants on Monday, moved Friday's practice up an hour because of the effect the smoke was having on air quality. ​

The NFL said Friday they are "monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities." 

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

