Report: Browns Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley After Reportedly Firing Coach Hue Jackson

Todd Haley lasted eight games as Cleveland's offensive coordinator.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 29, 2018

On the same day the Cleveland Browns reportedly fired head coach Hue Jackson, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the team is also moving on from offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Haley has been with Cleveland for just eight games after coming over from the Steelers after his contract in Pittsburgh expired last season.

Prior to Jackson getting fired, there were reports about issues between the two concerning the offensive play calls.

During his time with the Browns, Haley's offense only managed to score more than 23 points just once, and it was in a 45-42 loss to the Raiders. On Sunday Cleveland fell to the Steelers 33-18 as the offense only put up 237 total yards.

The 2-5-1 Browns next game is against the Chiefs.

