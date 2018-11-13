Colts OL Quenton Nelson Says Viral Video of him Screaming During Block was Edited

The Colts used audio of Nelson screaming from another play in the video of his crushing block against Jaguars safety Barry Church.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 13, 2018

Quenton Nelson didn't scream while he was delivering a crushing pancake block against Jaguars safety Barry Church during Sunday's 29–26 win, the Colts rookie guard said on Tuesday.

"I saw it got pretty viral on the internet, which was cool," Nelson told reporters on Tuesday. "(But) I wasn't yelling, not on that play. I don't know how it got amped up like that."

According to The Indianapolis Star, a Colts spokesperson told reporters that the team used audio of Nelson screaming on an earlier play and added it to the video of Nelson flattening Church into the ground for fun. The video went viral on Twitter on Monday and had more than 11,000 retweets and 37,000 likes on Tuesday afternoon.

The play from which the audio was pulled from happened late in the first half, where Nelson screamed to be a decoy during a seven-yard bootleg by Andrew Luck.

The Colts released an accurate full-length video of Nelson mic'd up on Monday. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)